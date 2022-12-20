Daily Quiz | On Goa Liberation Day
Celebrated Goan artist and illustrator Mario Miranda. FileSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 8 |
What was the name of the 1961 operation that led to the annexation of Goa in 1961 and from which European country?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Operation Vijay and Portugal.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 8 |
According to one Hindu legend, Goa came into being when an avatar of Vishnu shot an arrow from the Sahyadri mountains into the Arabian Sea. Name the avatar.
3 / 8 |
Why is May 30, 1987, important in the history of modern Goa?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : On that date, Goa attained Statehood while Daman and Diu became a separate Union Territory.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 8 |
Which popular Goan dish derives its name from its original Portuguese name ‘carne de vinha d’alhos’ (meat with wine and garlic)?
5 / 8 |
One of the earliest references to Goa occurs in the inscriptions of King Gudea of Lagash who called it ‘Goa Gubio’ in 2200 BC. Of which famous ancient civilisation was Lagash a part of?
6 / 8 |
The father-son duo which won Olympic medals for India albeit in different sports traces its ancestry to Goa. Name them.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Vece Paes (hockey) and Leander Paes (tennis).
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 8 |
Who is said to have set foot on Goan soil for the first time on May 6, 1542, and name the WHS in which he is entombed?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : St. Francis Xavier and Basilica of Bom Jesus.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
8 / 8 |
Brought to Goa by the Portuguese from Brazil, this tree’s seed is an integral part of a spiritous drink indigenous to Goa. Name the tree and the drink.
COMMents
SHARE