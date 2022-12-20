  1. EPaper
Daily Quiz | On Goa Liberation Day
December 19 is observed as Goa Liberation Day. A quiz on the smallest State (by area) of the country.

December 20, 2022 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Goa Liberation Day
Celebrated Goan artist and illustrator Mario Miranda. File
1 / 8 | What was the name of the 1961 operation that led to the annexation of Goa in 1961 and from which European country?

Answer : Operation Vijay and Portugal.
