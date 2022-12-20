Daily Quiz | On Goa Liberation Day

1 / 8 | What was the name of the 1961 operation that led to the annexation of Goa in 1961 and from which European country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Operation Vijay and Portugal. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | According to one Hindu legend, Goa came into being when an avatar of Vishnu shot an arrow from the Sahyadri mountains into the Arabian Sea. Name the avatar. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Parashurama. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Why is May 30, 1987, important in the history of modern Goa? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : On that date, Goa attained Statehood while Daman and Diu became a separate Union Territory. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | Which popular Goan dish derives its name from its original Portuguese name ‘carne de vinha d’alhos’ (meat with wine and garlic)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vindaloo. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | One of the earliest references to Goa occurs in the inscriptions of King Gudea of Lagash who called it ‘Goa Gubio’ in 2200 BC. Of which famous ancient civilisation was Lagash a part of? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sumerian. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | The father-son duo which won Olympic medals for India albeit in different sports traces its ancestry to Goa. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vece Paes (hockey) and Leander Paes (tennis). SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | Who is said to have set foot on Goan soil for the first time on May 6, 1542, and name the WHS in which he is entombed? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : St. Francis Xavier and Basilica of Bom Jesus. SHOW ANSWER