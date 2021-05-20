Other States

Cyclone Tauktae | Death toll in Gujarat goes up to 53

Damaged vehicles are seen following cyclone Tauktae in Una in the western State of Gujarat.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

As many as 53 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in various parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.

Most of the casualties were due to incidents of wall collapse due to the cyclone, which made a landfall on Monday night near Una town in Gir-Somnath and wreaked havoc for around 28 hours before it weakened into a depression, an official from the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

“As per the latest available information, as many as 53 people have lost their lives in various cyclone-related incidents across Gujarat,” State relief commissioner Harshad Kumar Patel said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts of Gujarat and announced a package of ₹1,000 crore to carry out “immediate relief activities”.

Later, the Gujarat government approved a compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also announced a compensation of ₹50,000 for those who were injured due to the cyclonic storm.

This compensation is in addition to the Central government’s compensation of ₹2 lakh for the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured persons, said a government release.

