HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Biparjoy | Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts after heavy rainfall

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, several areas in Rajasthan recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours

June 18, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Dark clouds hover over the city as an impact of cyclone Biparjoy, in Ajmer on Sunday.

Dark clouds hover over the city as an impact of cyclone Biparjoy, in Ajmer on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan's three districts — Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer — are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, an official said on June 18.

No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far, he said.

Officials said the Amry and the National Disaster Response Force have been requested to remain on standby in case of any eventuality.

At least six people were rescued by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) in Pali district after they were stuck due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

ALSO READ
Remnants of cyclone Biparjoy bring very heavy rains in north Gujarat

"There is a flood-like situation in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall," Secretary, State Disaster and Relief, P.C. Kishan said.

"No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far. Our teams are on alert," he added.

The official said four-five small anicuts were damaged in Barmer due to heavy water flow, whereas several big dams are overflowing in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar.

Water level in Batisa dam in Sirohi rose to 315 metre, he added.

SDRF personnel rescue people living in low-lying areas of Bhinmal village after heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, in Jalore district on June 18, 2023.

SDRF personnel rescue people living in low-lying areas of Bhinmal village after heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, in Jalore district on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Kishan said there is an alert of heavy rain in the State for the next 15-20 hours.

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, several areas in the State recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Ahore in Jalore recorded 471 mm rain, followed by 456 mm in Jalore, 360 mm in Mount Abu, 338 mm in Chitalwana, 332 mm in Jaswantpura, 322 mm in Raniwada, 315 mm in Sheoganj, 270 mm in Sumerpur, 249 mm in Rani and 240 mm in Bali till 9.30 a.m. Sunday, it said.

Several other places in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali have recorded rainfall of 25 mm and above during this period.

According to the meteorological department, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour in the morning.

It is very likely to continue to move towards east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, the MeT office said.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pali, Sirohi, Udaipur, Rajasamand districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota divisions, it added.

Decrease in heavy rainfall activity from southwest parts of Rajasthan is very likely from Sunday night onwards, the MeT offices said.

A moderate flash flood-like risk is likely in parts of east and west Rajasthan during the next 24 hours (till 5.30 a.m. on June 19), it said.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / weather / weather news / cyclones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.