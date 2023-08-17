HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cutting the flab, Assam police start fitness survey

Those found with a body mass index of 30 and above after a three-month health camp would be given VRS, the State’s police chief said.

August 17, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh addressing a press in Guwahati. File photo

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh addressing a press in Guwahati. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The Assam police on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 started a 15-day fitness survey of its personnel of all ranks in a bid to have a leaner, fitter, stronger force.

Scores of police officers and personnel of lower ranks lined up at the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Guwahati for the first of fitness surveys across 36 locations. The fitness assessment included recording the weight, height, and body mass index (BMI) of each personnel.

“Following instructions from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we announced the tests on May 16 and gave our 67,000 personnel three months to get in shape through regular physical training,” Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Assam’s Director-General of Police told the journalists. The deadline was for all personnel, including the Indian Police Serve and the Assam Police Service officers.

Mr. Singh, who was the first officer to undergo the tests, said the survey would continue till August 31. Those found with a BMI of 30 or more, indicating obesity, would be sent to a health camp for up to three months, he added.

The health camp would be conducted at the Police Training Academy in eastern Assam’s Dergaon where fitness trainers, doctors, and nutritionists would help the overweight personnel cut the flab.

“We will try to bring their BMI recordings below 30 at the health camp. Some of our personnel might feel uncomfortable with the move, but it will help them in the long term,” Mr. Singh said.

Except for those who have medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, the personnel who fail to bring their BMI below 30 would be given the option to go for voluntary retirement, he said.

Apart from “unhealthy” personnel, the Assam police force also seeks to weed out habitual drinkers and personnel with corruption charges against them. A few accused of graft and misbehaviour, particularly with women, have already been sacked.

Related Topics

police / Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.