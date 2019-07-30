Cuttack murders: police detain suspect

The city police on Monday said they have detained a suspect likely to be involved in three back-to-back murders committed in the city within 24 hours last week.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh said the suspect has been identified as Narayan Sahu (30) of Ganjam district. He was seen wandering on the roads near OMP Square, College Square and Ranihat in the city for around three to four months now.

“A special squad apprehended the suspect from a place outside the city on Monday morning and he is now being questioned by a team of investigating officers,” said Mr. Singh. The DCP said that after hour-long questioning of the suspect it prima facie appeared that “the person was not a psychopath as was widely perceived”.

Questioning continues

“Details about the modus operandi, weapons of crime and the motive behind the murders would be ascertained during subsequent questioning of the suspect,” Mr. Singh said.

He said due process of criminal law, including medical examination, would be followed in the event of his arrest.

Three bodies were recovered from three different places in the city on July 23 and 24 morning. All the bodies had similar wounds on their throat and head and all of them were homeless persons sleeping on the footpath. The police began their investigation believing that a single individual was behind all three deaths.