Cut in MGNREGS outlay creates resentment in Rajasthan; rights groups stage protests

February 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

JAIPUR

The sharp reduction in the Union Budget outlay for the Centre’s flagship job guarantee programme has created resentment among the rights groups, activists and labourers in Rajasthan. Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena too expressed disappointment over the Budget cut and said the State government had provided 25 additional days of employment on its own.

The budgetary allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been reduced by 33% from its revised estimate of ₹89,400 crore in the current fiscal year to ₹60,000 crore in 2023-24.

Wage revision

There were protests at 88 places in 30 districts of the State over the weekend. The MGNREGS Sangharsh Morcha, Suchana Evum Rozgar Adhikar Abhiyan and Rajasthan Unorganised Labour Union organised public meetings and rallies, where a demand was raised to review the decision, revise the wages to ₹800 per day and increase the number of days for guaranteed work to 200 per household in a year under the scheme.

The protesters submitted memorandums addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the offices of Tehsildars, Block Development Officers, Sub-Divisional Officers and Collectors, while expressing fear that the BJP government at the Centre wanted to abolish MGNREGS, which would be very unfortunate for the working class in the rural areas.

“MGNREGS is a demand-driven programme with its origin in an Act of Parliament for which the Budget cannot be blocked. The gradual decrease in budgetary allocation every year has created doubts about the government’s intentions,” Abhiyan’s convener Mukesh Nirvasit said.

Poor Internet

The rights groups also pointed out functional difficulties in the national mobile monitoring system implemented for recording attendance of MGNREGS labourers. If the attendance is not marked because of poor Internet connectivity or any other reason, the labourers do not get their wages. The memorandum said this was nothing less than ‘bonded labour’.

The activists called for regular social audit of the works performed and assets created under the MGNREGS to ensure effective implementation of the flagship scheme as well as compliance with the law. The social audit should be strengthened for bringing about improvements in the rural employment and infrastructure, according to the memorandum.

Mr. Meena said while there was a general sense of disappointment over reduction in the outlay, a provision for 25 additional days of guaranteed employment had been made in the 2022-23 State budget, under which an expenditure of ₹750 crore was being borne by the State government. He said the Budget cut for the statutory scheme would deal a ‘devastating blow’ to the poor people.