Other States

Curfew still in force in Bhilwara

3 fresh cases detected amid a massive screening

Curfew still in force in Bhilwara for sixth day

The curfew remained in force in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara for the sixth day on Wednesday after a large number of COVID-19 cases were detected at a private hospital. Three fresh cases were detected amid a massive screening by 1,500 health workers. The number of infected patients has gone up to 16. The outbreak occurred last week in Bhilwara at a private hospital where a doctor tested positive after he admitted a patient with pneumonia in the intensive care unit earlier this month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 4:45:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/curfew-still-in-force-in-bhilwara/article31168568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY