Curfew still in force in Bhilwara for sixth day

The curfew remained in force in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara for the sixth day on Wednesday after a large number of COVID-19 cases were detected at a private hospital. Three fresh cases were detected amid a massive screening by 1,500 health workers. The number of infected patients has gone up to 16. The outbreak occurred last week in Bhilwara at a private hospital where a doctor tested positive after he admitted a patient with pneumonia in the intensive care unit earlier this month.