Other States

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm

Residents of an old-age home take part in a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite curfew, in Guwahati on Dec. 13, 2019.

Residents of an old-age home take part in a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite curfew, in Guwahati on Dec. 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Schools and offices, however, remained shut.

The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on December 14 from 9 am to 4pm, police said.

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads. Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

The curfew has been relaxed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a police spokesperson said.

Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added. Schools and offices, however, remained shut.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 9:13:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/curfew-relaxed-in-guwahati-from-9-am-to-4-pm/article30304335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY