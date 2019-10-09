Other States

Curfew imposed in Rajasthan’s Malpura

Communal tension in the area

Curfew was imposed in Rajasthan’s Malpura town of Tonk district on Wednesday after some miscreants pelted stones at a Dussehra procession last night, triggering communal tension in the area.

SP Tonk Adarsh Siddhu said the curfew was imposed in view of the tension and Internet mobile services were also stopped to prevent rumour mongering.

“We have arrested one person and detained a few others. Efforts to identify the other accused are being made,” he said.

BJP dharna

Upset over the incident, BJP MLA Kanhaiya Lal and other leaders staged a dharna in front of the Malpura police station demanding arrest of the accused and removal of the Malpura SDM.

“The dharna was called off when officials assured us of proper action. Ravana’s effigy could not be burnt last night and personnel of the municipality burnt the effigy amid tight security at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and the curfew was imposed,” the BJP MLA said.

Mr. Lal alleged that there was no adequate security arrangement when the Dussehra procession was being taken out. “Such incidents have occurred in the area in the past also but this time, the district administration and police were not alert,” he claimed.

SHO Malpura police station Dalpat Singh said some of the accused are minors.

