Crop in over 100 blocks of Odisha affected due to deficit rainfall

Field officials asked to make visits and analyse situation on a daily basis

Prolonged dry spell in the ongoing monsoon season has affected paddy crop in 102 of 314 blocks in Odisha, said the State government on Monday.

It, however, said it was not in a hurry to declare the affected region as drought-hit.

“Certain region is declared drought-hit in accordance with the manual for drought management of the Centre. It is generally announced by October 30. The government is closely monitoring the situation,” Sudam Marndi, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said replying to a motion on deficit rainfall affecting agriculture in the Assembly.

Mr. Marndi said field officials were asked to make visits and analyse the crop situation on a daily basis.

According to the Minister, Odisha on an average receives 1451.2 mm rainfall in a year. However, about 79% of it was received from June to mid-September this year. Farmers started cropping late due to lesser amount of rainfall recorded in June.

While June recorded 16.6% deficit rainfall, it went up to 21.3% in July. The deficiency became acute in August during which average rains fell short by 44.7%. Till date, Odisha has recorded 29.3% of deficit rainfall.

As against the targeted crop area of 61.96 lakh hectares this kharif, paddy crop was taken up in 56.33 lakh heactares which is 1.19 lakh hectares less than the area covered in 2020.

“This year agriculture is affected in 102 of 314 blocks. However, there has been improvement in the rainfall situation. The last week’s rainfall has helped farmers take up transplantation work in Gajapati, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar and Ganjam. The non-paddy crops like millet, maize and pulses have not been affected,” said the Minister.

“As far as irrigation is concerned, 15 medium and small reservoirs have been left dry while 26 medium reservoirs are still in a position to cater to irrigation demand,” he said.

Contingency plan

“Keeping the deficient rainfall in mind, crop contingency plan has been prepared. Farmers are being encouraged to go for second non-paddy crop. Farm ponds are being promoted through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act,” said Mr. Marndi.

BJP MLA Mohan Majhi criticised the government saying field-level officials were not visiting the crop area and it was anybody’s guess how they would submit report on ground situation in a week time.

Similarly, Congress legislator Adhiraj Panigrahi demanded that each family be provided ₹20,000 by the Centre and the State governments keeping the distress crop condition in mind.