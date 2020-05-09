Other States

Crime Branch busts cigarette, tobacco smuggling racket

Material brought illegally in vehicles that had permission to carry fruits and vegetables

Where there is prohibition, black marketing rackets are inevitable. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted a racket where tobacco, cigarettes and paan masala were being smuggled in vehicles that had government permission to transport fruits and vegetables.

According to Crime Branch officials, the lid was blown off the racket after police inspector Sunil Mane, in charge of Unit X, received a tip-off. A Unit X team visited Gajanan Colony in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi on Thursday and searched the area covertly till they located the Tata S Model tempo the informant had specified.

“The tempo had a sticker issued by the government, which permitted it to ply during the lockdown. The sticker said it had permission to transport fruits and vegetables. We spotted two men near the tempo who tried to sneak out as soon as the saw us inspecting it,” a Unit X officer said.

Gaus Ahmed Khan (38) and Shehzad Kutchi (31), were intercepted and asked to open the tempo, after which the police found packets of tobacco-mixed scented supari, pan masala, chewing tobacco and cigarettes, collectively worth ₹21.48 lakh, stored inside.

The material was seized in the presence of Food and Drug Administration officers and the two were arrested.

“Based on their interrogation, we arrested a third accused, S.N. Khan (27), from Shivaji Nagar on Friday. We also raided a godown specified by the them and seized 14 bundles of gutkha worth ₹28 lakh. The accused and the seized goods have been handed over to the Shivaji Nagar police for investigation,” the officer said.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that more people are involved in the racket, which includes picking up the material from the manufacturers and smuggling it to various parts of the city, where it is being sold at higher rates. The racket operates on word-of-mouth publicity and is suspected to be active for at least the past one month, sources said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:18:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/crime-branch-busts-cigarette-tobacco-smuggling-racket/article31539262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY