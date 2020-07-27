CPI opposes DD live telecast of Ayodhya temple ceremony

A live telecast of the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, scheduled for August 5, by national broadcaster Doordarshan is “contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity,” CPI MP Binoy Viswam said in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Muslim devotees of Lord Ram gear up to celebrate temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya

Mr. Viswam, opposing the move, pointed out that the Prasar Bharati Act, which governed the functioning of Doordarshan, in Section 12(2(a) clearly states that its objective is ¨upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution.”

“As the national broadcaster for a country that is founded on the principles of secularism and religious harmony, the use of Doordarshan to broadcast the religious function at Ayodhya on August 5 is contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity,” Mr. Viswam wrote.

Also read: Ayodhya mosque trust yet to be constituted | Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended in view of Ladakh face-off

He also sought to remind Mr. Javadekar that in a secular democracy the state practice and organisations must be kept devoid of religious inclinations and attempts must be made to ensure that the religious sentiments of all communities are respected.

The Ayodhya dispute has created communal tension in the country for decades now, Mr. Viswam said. “Given the historicity of the dispute over the land where the religious function is to take place, it would be mature for the government to resist ‘attempts to politicise’ the issue and ensure that the secular image of the state is not compromised,” he advised.