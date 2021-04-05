CPI (ML) condemns Sukma attack

‘Such Maoist military actions do untold damage to the cause of people’s movements and their attempts to put the people’s interests at the forefront of elections,’ says a statement by party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) issued a statement on April 5 condemning the killing of 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on April 3.

“At a time when the country is witnessing a historic farmers’ movement, as well as workers’ struggles against privatisation of public sector units, and youth movements demanding jobs, and Assembly elections are under way in five States, such Maoist military actions do untold damage to the cause of people’s movements and their attempts to put the people’s interests at the forefront of elections,” the statement by CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

“The Central government’s claims that PM Modi’s leadership, witch-hunt of democratic activists working among the adivasi people of Bastar, and policies like demonetisation will end long ongoing insurgency and conflict in the region, have also repeatedly been proved false. Instead, the Central government and Home Ministry must answer for the intelligence and operational failures which keep allowing incidents like those at Pulwama and Sukma to happen unhindered,” the political party said.