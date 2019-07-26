Other States

Cow is the only animal that exhales oxygen, says Uttarakhand CM

A file picture of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

A file picture of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Trivendra Singh Rawat also said that living in close proximity to a cow can cure one of tuberculosis.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has kicked up a row by claiming that cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen, and has asserted breathing problems can be cured by massaging it.

A video went viral on Thursday showing Mr. Rawat extolling the medicinal properties of cow milk and urine at a function here. In the video, he said cows not only inhale oxygen but also exhale it.

The Chief Minister also said that massaging a cow can cure one of breathing problems, while living in close proximity with the animal can cure one of tuberculosis.

In 2017, former Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani also claimed the same.

The Chief Minister’s cow speech comes after State BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt recently said that pregnant women can avoid caesarean deliveries if they drink water of Garud Ganga, a river in Bageshwar district.

An official at the CMO defended the Chief Minister’s remarks saying that he was only stating something which is a common belief in the hills of Uttarakhand.

“While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen,” he said requesting anonymity.

