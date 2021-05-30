COVID patient’s body thrown into river in Uttar Pradesh, family booked

A video, shot by someone driving on the bridge from where the body was dumped, was widely shared on social media.

The family of a person who died of COVID were booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district after they were caught in a video dumping his body into a river in broad daylight.

This comes on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh government trying to fend off criticism over countless bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims found floating in the Ganga in several districts.

In the video from Balrampur, two men, including one wearing a PPE kit are seen mounting the body, which is wrapped in a bag, to be thrown over the bridge on the Rapti river.

V.B. Singh CMO Balrampur, said an FIR had been lodged against the family of the person whose body was thrown into the river. Mr. Singh said the body was of one Premnath Mishra of Siddharthnagar, who was admitted to hospital on May 25 and died three later on May 28.

“The body was handed over to his family as per COVID protocol,” the CMO said.

Mr. Singh said that the prima facie it came to light that the family had thrown the body into the river and appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Ever since bodies were seen floating in the Ganga, the police have set up pickets and patrolling by boats to prevent such disposals and even offered people a support sum of ₹5,000 for cremation if they cannot afford it.