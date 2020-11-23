COVID-19: Wife of Odisha Governor passes away

According to Raj Bhavan sources, she was admitted in a city-based hospital on November 2 following her infection

Sushila Devi, wife of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, passed away on Monday three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 74 and is survived by Mr. Lal, seven sons and daughters.

Six of her family, including the Governor, had tested positive for the pandemic. While all had recovered, she was undergoing treatment.

Expressing deep grief at her passing away, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described her as a very warm and pious person. He conveyed his condolences to the Governor and other members of the family.

The Odisha Assembly, which is in session, was adjourned to afternoon after members paid tribute to her. Among others, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan offered their condolences.