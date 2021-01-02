COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in Manipur

The COVID-19 vaccination dry run was conducted in the Imphal west and the Thoubal districts on January 2. During the dry run, a large number of health workers were trained on the vaccination process.

Officials said, “Five health centres were selected for the mock drills in these two valley districts. The response was encouraging.”

Dr. K. Rajo, director of health services in Manipur, said, “ All health workers were trained on how to inject the vaccine..” He also said that the identification process for the first round of immunisation was complete and the list mostly comprised health and frontline workers. “They will be injected as soon as the vaccine is delivered in Manipur.”

Dr. Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Health Director-in-charge of COVID-19 Control Committee said that so far, 356 persons had died of COVID-19 in the State. “The number of persons who had contracted the virus was very low in the past few weeks. As a result, the OPDs in two medical colleges — RIMS and JNIMS, Imphal — were being reopened.