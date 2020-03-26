COVID-19 | Tripura newspapers stop printing

Printing of newspapers was stopped in Tripura on Thursday, a day after hawkers announced a halt to distribution till March 31. Some of the newspaper organisations have decided to run e-paper online till the nationwide lockdown is withdrawn.

“Papers were not going to districts and remote subdivisions after railways and public transports declared closure to prevent Coronavirus outbreak. We thought of circulating newspapers in Agartala but we had to think otherwise as the situation demands”, Tripura Newspapers’ Society (TNS) president Subal Kumar Dey told The Hindu.

Mr. Dey, who owns State’s second largest circulated vernacular daily Syandan Patrika also informed of sending most of staff on leave.

He said leaders of Tripura Patrika Bikreta Samity, apex body of newspaper hawkers, complained of harassment by police and residents at different localities over the past few days. Hawkers were even denied entry in some localities, he pointed out.

“After due consideration we have decided to stop printing up to March 31 and hope to go for print on April 1. However, it depends on certain issues, including health scenario and government restrictions,” he added.

CM flags off 50 ELS ambulances

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flagged off 50 emergency life support (ELS) ambulances for the benefit of those suffering from serious ailments. The government hastily introduced their service over Covid-19 alarm.

“Life support ambulances are dedicated for the healthcare of the 37 lakh people of the State” Mr. Deb said, adding that people should dial 102 if they needed any emergency assistance.

Officials said the government spent around Rs 50 crore for procuring the ambulances.

MP’s donation

Tripura MP Pratima Bhowmik donated Rs 50 lakh from the MPLAD funds to the ‘CM’s Relief Fund for Corona Pandemic Assistance’.

Mr. Deb announced the launching of the fund on Wednesday and appealed to Ministers, MLAs and general public to donate generously.

Several MLAs contributed part of their salaries to the fund on Thursday.