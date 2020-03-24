Stay indoors as prohibitory orders are in place, says Tripura CM

The Tripura government declared lock down in the State from 2 pm on Tuesday to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

At a hastily convened press conference on Monday evening, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the lock down would continue till March 3. He urged the people to stay indoors saying Section 144 and other prohibitory orders are already in place to enforce it.

The decision was taken after receiving an advisory from the Central government, sources said.

“The law enforcing agencies would oversee that no vehicular movement takes place and people do not come out unnecessarily,” the Chief Minister said.

He however said essential and emergency services as well as grocery and vegetable shops would remain open. The government would act tough against those found involved in hoarding and black marketing of essential and edible commodities.

Mr. Deb warned that anyone found giving shelter to Bangladeshis or helping them cross over to India would face harsh action. He said night curfew was already in force in the bordering villages.

No COVID-19 positive case had been detected in Tripura so far.