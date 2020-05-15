COVID 19: Special train takes AMU's Kashmiri students home

A special train carrying Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University left Aligarh Junction on Thursday night. Confirming, university spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said 528 Kashmiri students left for Udhampur in the train at 10.30 p.m.

“The effort was on for many days. The university requested authorities for a special train and the students were told to register themselves on the Jammu and Kashmir government portal a couple of days back but the permission came through only this afternoon,” he said

He added the students were sent after proper screening at the proctor office and food and security were being provided by the university. "Apart from foreign students, some students from Bihar are still on the campus," Prof. Kidwai said.