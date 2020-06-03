COVID-19 patient ends life in Tripura hospital

A coronavirus patient on Tuesday ended her life at the GBP Hospital in Agartala. The woman was admitted to the hospital with fever and cough on Monday evening. She tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources said the patient had kidney-related complications and may have been suffering from mental illness for a few years.

Doctors and police officials refused to speak on the incident.

Tripura has recently witnessed a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, especially after special trains began transporting people to the State from different places, including coronavirus hotspots like Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The total number of cases soared to 466 with the detection of 23 new cases on Tuesday, of which 20 persons had a travel history and three had been in contact with persons who had tested positive.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts, click here for suicide prevention helplines.