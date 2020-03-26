COVID-19 | One more tests positive West Bengal, total cases at 10

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on March 26, taking the number of cases with the viral infection to 10.

The 66- year-old resident of Nayabad in south Kolkata, who tested positive is admitted at a private health facility in the city. The patient’s samples were tested positive at the State-run SSKM Hospital, another testing facility in the State.

Prior to this, nine cases have been tested positive at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases. The first case of COVID-19 infection in the State was reported on March 17 and the only death so far due to the infection came to light on March 22.

The SSKM hospital authorities confirmed the case but refused to share details about the travel history of the patient. So far, almost all the infected persons have either had a travel history to a foreign country or came in direct contact with someone who had tested positive.

Meanwhile, a fresh order issued by the West Bengal government late on Wednesday evening exempted from the lockdown “private individuals going to nearby stores for procurement of essential food items” as well as “individuals engaged in ongoing agricultural, animal husbandry and fisheries activities”.

Employers have been directed to issue identity cards for people engaged in health, electricity, conservancy and other essential services. Markets and shops selling food and vegetables remained open on the second day of the lockdown in the State.