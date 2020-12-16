COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 4,000 recoveries

Mumbai’s death toll rises to 10,991

Maharashtra reported a healthy number of recoveries, with as many as 4,395 patients discharged on Tuesday as opposed to 3,442 new COVID-19 cases.

The State’s active case tally has declined to 71,356 with the total case tally at 18,86,807. With 70 deaths, the fatalities are 48,339.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 17,66,010. The State’s recovery rate rose marginally to 93.60%.

“Of a total 1,18,06,808 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,86,807 (case positivity rate of 15.98%) have returned positive with nearly 58,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate now stood at 2.56%.

Pune district reported more than 500 new cases to take its case tally to 3,63,284 while 11 deaths saw its death toll reach 7,642. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has currently come down to 9,014 while its recovery rate has crossed 95%.

Mumbai city reported 521 new cases to take its case tally to 2,91,634 of whom 14,096 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,991.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,19,962 of whom 5,190 are active. Four deaths took the total death toll to 3,107.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported five deaths as its cumulative death toll rose to 1,731 while 59 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 54,172 of whom 1,975 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 22 cases and one death as the district’s reported cases reached 49,248 of whom just 124 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,742.

Kolhapur continued with its trend of low cases surges and high recoveries, reporting a mere ten cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 49,182 of whom 522 are active. The death toll stands at 1,657.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 388 cases and one death as its case tally reached 110,845 of whom 3,116 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,796.

Jalgaon reported 60 new cases and no fresh deaths as its total case tally reached 55,634 of whom only 830 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,418.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, 5,24,059 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 4,316 were in institutional quarantine. facilities.