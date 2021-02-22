COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 5,210 cases, but low fatalities

Surge in number of cases nearly offset by robust recoveries

While Maharashtra reported 5,210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the rise was nearly matched by the recoveries as 5,035 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case tally stands at 53,113. Monday’s rise was relatively lower than the single day jumps of the last three days.

Importantly, the surge was offset by low fatalities with just 18 deaths being recorded on Monday to take the death toll to 51,806.

The State’s total case tally has risen to 21,06,094 while the cumulative recoveries stood at 19,99,982 with the recovery rate at 94.96%.

“Of a total 1,57,93,424 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,06,094 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.34%) have returned positive with over 73,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.46%.

Pune reported nearly 700 new cases — a relatively low number as compared to the last few days — to take its total case tally to 4,01,114. As per State Health Department figures, just one death was reported as the death toll reached 8,035. However, as per district authorities, the total death toll has crossed 9,180 while the active case tally has surged past the 7,200-mark.

Commenting on the situation in the Pune Rural region, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said that four taluks in the district had more than 100 cases, especially gram panchayats along the Ahmednagar road and Shirur, Baramati and Indapur were virus hotbeds.

“If a municipal council has more than ten cases, then we are declaring it a hotspot. The positivity rate in the Pune Rural region has now risen to 10% from the figure of 6% a fortnight ago. However, we are prepared to cope with any drastic surge and measures are in place to control any further rise in cases,” Mr. Prasad said.

761 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 761 cases, taking its total case tally to 3,19,889 of whom 5,986 are active. Importantly, no fatalities were recorded as the city’s death toll remained at 11,446.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 750 new cases yet again, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,45,586 of whom 7,167 are currently active. However, no deaths were recorded as the fatalities remain constant at 3,464.

Amravati, which went under a week-long lockdown today, saw a big spike of nearly 650 cases, taking its total tally to 31,259 of which 5,404 are active. Eight deaths saw the death toll rise to 440.

Yavatmal reported 94 cases, taking its total to 17,222 of whom 904 are active. However, no deaths were reported from the district as the death toll stood at 472.

Buldhana reported 216 fresh cases but no deaths. Its total case tally stands at 16,747 of whom 1,683 are active, while the total death toll remains at 254.

In western Maharashtra, cases and fatalities fortunately remained low: Satara reported no deaths but 90 fresh cases as the total case tally rose to 58,010 of whom 890 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,837.

Taking no chances, the district administration has imposed restrictions on movement within the district, allowing only traffic along the Pune-Satara road on the NH48 highway to move freely.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just ten cases and zero deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,196 of whom only 469 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,790.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of just six cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,474 of whom just 231 are active. The total death toll remained constant at 1,674.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 2,24,054 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 1,891 were in institutional quarantine facilities.