Covid-19: Maharashtra records second-highest surge with over 55,000 new cases, 297 deaths

Recovery rate dips to 82.98%; over 10,000 cases in Mumbai

In its second-highest single-day spike, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as its active case tally reached 4,72,283.

A high number of 297 deaths (150 of which were reported in the last 48 hours while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the fatalities to 56,330. At the same time, a record 2.02 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With the discharge of 34,256 patients, the State’s recovery rate dipped to 82.98%.

While the total case tally has now reached 31,13,354, the cumulative recoveries stand at 25,49,075.

“Of a total 2,09,17,486 laboratory samples tested thus far, 31,13,354 (with the average case positivity rising to 14.88%) have returned positive with over two lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.81%.

Pune district recorded another staggering surge of more than 10,200 new cases to take its total case tally to 5,84,969.

As per State Health Department figures, 34 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,474. As per district authorities, however, the active case tally has crossed 80,000 while the total death toll has crossed 10,270.

The district’s medical infrastructure was stretched under the rising cases with hospitals under Pune as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body limits reporting an acute bed shortage.

The district administration claimed that while 288 beds of all categories were made available on Monday almost all were occupied immediately.

Mumbai, too, reported an unprecedented 10,040 new cases, taking its total case tally to 4,72,600 of whom 79,368 are active. Thirty two fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,832.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 4,000 cases as its case tally reached 2,53,620 of whom 57,372 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported 35 deaths to take its death toll to 4,116.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported a huge spike of more than 1,400 new cases to take its total tally to 92,027 of whom 17,818 were active. Eight deaths took the total death toll to 1,441.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a big spike of more than 4,350 new cases, taking its tally to 2,02,110 of whom 31,688 are active while 24 deaths pushed its death toll to 2,339. However, increased recoveries saw a decline of nearly 3,000 active cases across the district.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 1,350 fresh cases and nine deaths, taking its total cases to 92,373 of whom 7,770 are active while its death toll stayed at 1,616.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 24,55,498 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 22,797 were in institutional quarantine facilities.