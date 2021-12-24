COVID-19 | Maharashtra announces night curfew from December 25

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab made the announcement in the Assembly

Maharashtra government on Friday announced night curfew starting from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from December 25 in view of rising number of COVID-19 patients. Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab made the announcement in the Assembly.

The new guidelines for the State also mandate restaurants, spa, gym, theatres and auditoriums to function at 50% of its capacity. These establishments will have to declare their total capacity. Indoor marriage ceremonies can have maximum 100 attendees at one go and in case of outdoor venues, the number cannot exceed 250. Similar restrictions will be applied for social, political and religious programs.

In case of programmes other than these, attendees not more than 50% of the indoor venue capacity are allowed while in case of outdoor events the limit is 25% of the sitting capacity.

Sports programmes can have attendance up to 25% of the total capacity of the venue.

The State government has also authorised district disaster management committees to make restrictions stricter based on the condition of the spread of the pandemic in their respective areas.

Mr Parab said that restrictions for airports will be decided by the central government.