COVID-19 lockdown: Policeman injured in Aligarh vegetable market

A policeman was injured in an incident of stone throwing in Bhujpura area of Aligarh on Wednesday morning when the police tried to pacify two vegetable vendors, official sources said. “The vegetable market of the area opens from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the lockdown. When a police team went to enforce the lockdown, they found two vegetable vendors fighting with each other. When the team tried to pacify them, some people started throwing stones at the police. In the process, one police constable received minor injuries,” said District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

“The miscreants are being identified and an FIR will be registered against them. Meanwhile, the administration has decided that the Bhujpura vegetable market will remain shut on Wednesday. The residents could buy vegetables from the exhibition ground vegetable market in the morning slot,” he said.

Local sources said the situation was tense in the communally sensitive area.

Meanwhile, Aligarh registered one more COVID-19 positive case on Tuesday night. The infected person is the cousin of the person who succumbed to the virus on Tuesday. The deceased used to run a meat shop in the Usmanpada area of the city. Local sources said the shop was closed since the lockdown started. With this, the total number of active cases in Aligarh is two.