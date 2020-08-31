COVID-19: Increasing oxygen need worries Assam

The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the gap between the demand for and production of oxygen in Assam, which has the State government worried.
The COVID-19 and non-COVID patients have together been consuming an average of 25 metric tonnes of oxygen per day and the requirement is inching closer to the daily production of 37.86 MT in the State, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“We have 433 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support, 152 of them from Guwahati alone. From 5 MT in July, the oxygen consumption increased to 8.25 MT per day in August,” he said.
“Along with non-COVID patients on oxygen support, the daily requirement has now touched 25 MT. This leaves us with a little more than 12 MT, but if the requirement increases we might have to bring oxygen from West Bengal and Jharkhand,” Dr. Sarma said.
Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 160 updates
The Minister said the increasing consumption of oxygen by patients should serve as a warning to people who continued to avoid wearing masks in public.
He also said 707 patients had received plasma so far. Plasma treatment in the State has had a success rate of 95% if administered in the early stages of infection, he claimed.
Till 11 p.m. on August 30, Assam recorded 1,05,774 COVID-19 positive cases, 83,927 of whom recovered and 296 died — most of them with co-morbidities.
On the brighter side, the recovery rate improved to 5.80% from 6.58% on August 29.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath