COVID-19 | Four fresh cases detected in Madhya Pradesh

Three men from Indore and one from Ujjain tested positive for COVID-19 late on March 27, taking the count of active cases in Madhya Pradesh to 31, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

The college received 52 samples for testing on Thursday, of which three were inappropriate and 45 tested negative. Those who tested positive in Indore are aged 60, 42 and 23. The patient in Ujjain is aged 23.

So far, the State has recorded 33 cases, including two persons who died, one each from Indore and Ujjain. While Indore, the State’s most populous and and largest city, has recorded 16 cases so far, Bhopal and Ujjain have recorded three each, Jabalpur eight, Shivpuri two and Gwalior one case.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts, including Chhatarpur, from where the positive case in Gwalior had returned.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.