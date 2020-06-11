Other States

COVID-19 count goes up to 309 in Manipur

FIR registered against some inmates of quarantine centres who reportedly violated distancing norms

The number of COVID-19 cases went up to 309 in Manipur on Wednesday. Officials said 248 of them were active cases and 61 patients had been discharged on recovery.

The police in Churachandpur district registered a First Information Report on June 8 under the Disaster Management Act against some inmates of quarantine centres who had reportedly indulged in dancing in violation of distancing norms.

Congress MLA K. Ranjit said the funds required for running the quarantine centres were not released on time, affecting their management, including meals distribution. “If the government does not release the funds, I will foot the bill for the centres in my constituency Sugnu,” he said.

BJP MLA S. Subhashchandra had earlier announced that he would not take the meal money of ₹200 each for the inmates and the relief committee would arrange for it.

