COVID-19 count goes up to 309 in Manipur

The number of COVID-19 cases went up to 309 in Manipur on Wednesday. Officials said 248 of them were active cases and 61 patients had been discharged on recovery.
The police in Churachandpur district registered a First Information Report on June 8 under the Disaster Management Act against some inmates of quarantine centres who had reportedly indulged in dancing in violation of distancing norms.
Congress MLA K. Ranjit said the funds required for running the quarantine centres were not released on time, affecting their management, including meals distribution. “If the government does not release the funds, I will foot the bill for the centres in my constituency Sugnu,” he said.
BJP MLA S. Subhashchandra had earlier announced that he would not take the meal money of ₹200 each for the inmates and the relief committee would arrange for it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism