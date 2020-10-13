COVID-19 cases near 3 lakh in West Bengal

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,583 COVID-19 cases taking the total numbers to 2,98,389. The State recorded 60 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 5,682. The active cases rose to 30,604 and the discharge rate in the State remained at 87.84%.
The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested remains at 7.99%. The State tested 40,056 samples in the past 24 hours and the total number of samples tested so far in West Bengal remains at 37.33 lakh.
Of the 60 deaths recorded on Monday, Kolkata registered 19 deaths taking the toll to 1,896. North 24 Parganas accounted for 16 deaths taking the toll to 1,281.
Kolkata recorded 717 COVID-19 cases to take the total in the city to 65,160, while North 24 Parganas recorded 759 cases.
