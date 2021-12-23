Other States

COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav isolates himself after wife, family members test positive

File photo of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav   | Photo Credit: PTI

After his wife and other members of the family tested positive for COVID-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has decided to isolate himself for three days.

As a result, he would not participate in the much anticipated joint rally of the SP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal in Aligarh on December 23.

In a tweet on December 22, Mr. Yadav said though he tested negative, he was isolating himself as a precautionary measure as the RT-PCR test results of some of the family members had come out positive.

He appealed to the party workers to make the joint rally a success. Earlier in the day, he tweeted best wishes on the occasion of Kisan Diwas, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and raised the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on him.


Dec 23, 2021

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

