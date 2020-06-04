COVID-19: 49 more test positive in Tripura

Another 49 people have tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday in Tripura, taking total number of cases to 520.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also the Health Minister, informed that most of the new patients have travel history and contacts with possible carriers.
The surge of COVID-19 cases in the Sate is occurring with passenger special trains arriving with stranded people, especially from hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Some returnees from Bangladesh were also found to be infected.
Health officials said 173 patients have been discharged from the hospital till Tuesday.
