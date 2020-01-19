Other States

Court dismisses shelter home accused’s plea

more-in

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in alleged sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, who claimed testimonies of witnesses in the case were not reliable.

During an in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha rejected the plea on the ground that the case of sexual assault was different from the case of alleged murder of some of the girls in the shelter home, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The CBI had told the court that the agency had just given an interim report in the Supreme Court stating they had found no evidence against the allegations of murder and the girls believed to have been murdered were found to be alive, the lawyer said. The case of alleged murder of girls in the shelter home and the case of alleged sexual assault were two different cases, the CBI said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 1:30:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/court-dismisses-shelter-home-accuseds-plea/article30597176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY