Court dismisses shelter home accused’s plea

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in alleged sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, who claimed testimonies of witnesses in the case were not reliable.

During an in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha rejected the plea on the ground that the case of sexual assault was different from the case of alleged murder of some of the girls in the shelter home, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The CBI had told the court that the agency had just given an interim report in the Supreme Court stating they had found no evidence against the allegations of murder and the girls believed to have been murdered were found to be alive, the lawyer said. The case of alleged murder of girls in the shelter home and the case of alleged sexual assault were two different cases, the CBI said.