Couple found dead in Rajouri’s upper reaches, ‘militancy angle not ruled out’

October 17, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - JAMMU

A couple living in the upper reaches of Rajouri was found dead, with their throats slit, on Tuesday. The police are also investigating the militancy angle, as the region witnessed heightened militancy this year.

“We are investigating the matter professionally and will bring the facts to the fore. No conclusion can be drawn at the moment. It is a case of brutal murder and an inhumane act,” Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Rajouri-Poonch range, told The Hindu.

Official sources said the militancy angle into the case is also being looked into.

The throat-slit bodies of Mohammad Azam and his wife, Gulzar Begum, were found inside their stopover home in the upper reaches of Bagla village of the Kandi area in the Rajouri district.

The Rajouri-Poonch range in the Pir Panjal valley witnessed heightened militancy this year, with frequent encounters between militants and security forces.