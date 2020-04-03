Coronavirus | Woman doctor, policeman test positive in Indore

As COVID-19 cases surge in Indore, a 28-year-old medical resident postgraduate student and a policeman tested positive for the illness in the city on Wednesday night.

As soon as the doctor from the gynaecology department tested positive, she was admitted to the hospital, according to a bulletin issued by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. “All the 13 doctors who came in primary contact with her have been quarantined,” it said.

The woman had possibly contracted the disease during her stay in Lucknow from March 17 to 25, said the bulletin. Moreover, her husband and three other family members at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh had tested positive.

Sources at the college said the woman didn’t reveal her travel history to the department until she showed symptoms.

Meanwhile, at the MLB Medical College, Jhansi, where her husband is a doctor, 21 doctors who came in direct and indirect contact with him have been asked to go into quarantine.

Meanwhile, the police inspector’s treatment had started and he was responding well, said Vivek Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Indore Zone. “His family has also been isolated and admitted to a hospital as even they showed symptoms.”

Mr. Sharma said the Juni area where the patient was posted had reported a number of cases. “Our assumption is that he got it during the course of his duty,” the IG said.

In the past, two doctors at a different hospital in Indore had tested positive too, said Dr. Rahul Rokade of the college. Moreover, a male nurse in the city had contracted the virus from a patient.