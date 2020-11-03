Coronavirus | West Bengal schools, colleges to remain closed as COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had given hints that colleges will open in December

Teaching activity and physical assemblies in schools, colleges and universities of West Bengal will remain suspended though there has been a drop in the COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

While there was a talk of opening of educational institutions particularly colleges, a State government notification circulated to media on Tuesday allayed the speculation.

“Teaching, learning, physical assemblies in schools [including Anganwadi centres], colleges and universities will continue to be disallowed,” the notification signed by the Chief Secretary said. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has given hints that colleges will open in December.

The other relaxations like allowing cinema halls and multiplexes to operate with 50% capacity will continue. The notification called for strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol.

The State added 3,957 infections taking the total to 3,81,608. It recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll to 6,957. Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas recorded 13 deaths each. Seven persons died of COVID-19 infection in Howrah district. The State recorded more recoveries than the number of infections taking the active cases to 36,576. The discharge rate increased to 88.59%. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested increased to 8.22%.