Coronavirus | Tripura records 39 positive cases

Passengers arriving at the MBB Airport in Agartala are undergoing mandatory swab test

30 flight passengers are among 39 new COVID-19 cases detected in Tripura on Thursday. The caseload in the state has soared to 1,442.

Passengers arriving at the MBB Airport in Agartala are undergoing mandatory swab tests. The Tripura government recently changed the strategy and made the sample test of all incoming passengers compulsory.

A total 1,325 people, including flight passengers, were tested on the day. While West Tripura district registered 18 infections, the rest were from six other districts.

Tripura has second most coronavirus cases in northeast India after Assam.

