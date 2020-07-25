Coronavirus | Tripura govt. doctors demand dedicated hospital

The All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA) has come up with a set of suggestions and demands for the State government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The association represents medical officers employed under the government’s health service.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, general secretary of the organisation Dr. Rajesh Choudhuri along with other officebearers said they had four suggestions as well as demands.
They stressed the need for establishing a State-level dedicated COVID-19 hospital. “At present, major health facilities of the State are dealing with both virus-infected and general patients, creating high risks for patients, common people and health staff,” Dr. Choudhury cautioned.
The association underscored the need for the immediate recruitment of more medical officers, staff nurses and other health staff for the proper management of treatment during the pandemic.
The ATGDA also stated the need for a huge campaign to make people aware of the need for hand washing, the proper use of face masks, and maintaining social distance.
The ATGDA took the opportunity to demand a one-time incentive for all categories of health staff.
ATGDA functionaries maintained that they were addressing the media on issues that were important for winning the war against the coronavirus. They hoped the suggestions would be addressed by the appropriate authority.
Tripura has witnessed a surge of the infections over the past month — the number of cases stood at 3,681 as on Thursday, and the State has recorded 10 fatalities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath