Coronavirus: thermal sensors at Punjab airports

No case in the State so far: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that thermal sensors have been installed at Amritsar’s Raja Sansi Airport to tackle the emerging threat from coronavirus,even though no positive case has come to light so far in the State.

“International Airport at Mohali will also start screening of passengers from January 28 onwards,” he said.

Team of doctors

Mr. Sidhu said with the help of thermal scanning, any person having fever will be detected and taken to the health counter for further examination by a team of doctors. Any passenger found to be having symptoms of fever, respiratory difficulty will be monitored.

“The Health Deparmtent has alerted both the airports at Amritsar and Mohali in the State to display advisory for passengers of international flights for self-declaration regarding visits to China and other countries from where cases of coronavirus have been reported,” he said.

‘Only four from China’

Mr. Sidhu said that there were only four persons — three from Amritsar and one from Mohali — who had a travel history to China and all these persons have been found asymptomatic and are under close watch.

Mr. Sidhu added the State cell and district cells have been activated for early response and daily the situation was being monitored by the authorities and appropriate actions were being taken.

