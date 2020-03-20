Coronavirus: Search on for man with fever missing in Manipur

There is a frantic search for a man with fever who is missing in Manipur shortly after arrival from Bengaluru. Official sources say that he was having high fever and is suspected to be a COVID-19 patient.

He arrived at Moreh, Manipur’s border town, on March 16 and is said to have been looking for a hotel room. He could not find any since most of the hotels have been closed.

Media reports said that some hotel managers passed on the information to police when the man came searching for a room on Thursday as he appeared to be weak and having fever. The police gave instructions to hotels to detain him in case he turned up.

However, the man slipped away and volunteers and a medical team could not locate him.

Two-day lockdown

Moreh and the international gates have been closed and tourists and traders are not allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, Manipur is bracing for a general lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. One proscribed rebel group, Kangleipak Communist Party, Military Council (Progressive), has imposed a lockdown on Saturday in protest against the contesting of the lone Rajya Sabha seat by the titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba. There is an orchestrated demand for his stepping down from the throne before contesting the seat.