Coronavirus | Odisha students demand cancellation of Class 10 board exam

CBSE students have advantageous position in admission to next classes, they say

Many Class 10 students on Tuesday marched towards the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking cancellation of the board examinations.

Unlike the Union Education Ministry’s decision to cancel the examinations under the CBSE, the State government had announced to postpone them under the Board of Secondary Education.

The examinations, scheduled to be held from May 3, have been postponed indefinitely, subject to improvement in the pandemic conditions.

“We don’t want to stay in uncertainties. Our peers under the CBSE board have started studying for standard XI classes as they know that their examination would not happen. In our case, we have no idea what would happen in the next two months,” said Snigdharani Das (name changed), a student from the Capital High School, Bhubaneswar.

She said the CBSE students would be in an advantageous position as far as their admission to next classes were concerned.

“Those who want to study science and prepare for entrance examinations for professional courses have already started their preparation. The State board students have been pushed to uncertaintys,” another student charged.

They sat on a dharna blocking the major thoroughfare near the Forestpark area under scorching heat. Earlier, they met School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash requesting his intervention.

“I am being briefed about the situation. The government will take a decision shortly,” said Mr. Dash.