Coronavirus | No vaccination of 18-44 age group in Maharashtra from May 1 due to Centre: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the vaccination of people from 18 to 44 age group is not taking off in Maharashtra from May 1 due to the “reckless approach” of the Centre.

Earlier this month, the Union government announced opening up vaccination for the entire adult population starting from May 1. However, the state government two days back said that the exercise cannot be launched on this date as vaccine doses were not available in sufficient quantity.

Taking to Twitter, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “From May 1, Modi govt had announced vaccination of country’s young workforce in age group of 18-44 years.

Unfortunate that this nationwide program will not be able to take off as Modi govt has not supplied vaccines.” “At a time when vaccination is being carried out on a war footing in the world and deaths due to Covid-19 are rampant in India, this reckless approach of Modi government is criminal,” he said in another tweet.

Mr. Sawant added that even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said the vaccination process for this age group will not start on May 1 in his state due to lack of vaccines.

He alleged that while the Modi government was solely responsiblefor failure of this exercise, BJP leaders were shifting the blame on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and spreading misinformation.

“Modi govt shirked responsibility of country’s youth and gave it to states but this delay in vaccination is taking its toll on young lives,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

“Delay is not only in age group of 18-44. Vaccination of 45 yrs & above is also facing difficulties due to inadequate supply of vaccines. Out of the 435,000 RemediVir announced for Maharashtra, only 230,000 were sent. If Modi govt does not keep its word, how should states plan?” he asked.