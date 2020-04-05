Other States

Coronavirus: Nine who attended Tablighi Jamaat event test positive in Ghaziabad

Police and members of hospital administration prepare to install CCTV cameras at the Ghaziabad District hospital’s ward no. 34, where attendees of a recent religious congregation in Nizamuddin are admitted for quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ghaziabad (UP), Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Police and members of hospital administration prepare to install CCTV cameras at the Ghaziabad District hospital’s ward no. 34, where attendees of a recent religious congregation in Nizamuddin are admitted for quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ghaziabad (UP), Saturday, April 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Number of cases linked to the Nizamuddin congregation could go up as results of 80 more samples are awaited

Nine more cases of COVID-19 have come to light in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. All of them attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Ghaziabad district now has 23 cases. After four people from Masuri area were tested positive on Friday, on Saturday evening four persons from Pasonda, three from Muradnagar and two from Loni were found to be infected with the virus, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N.K. Gupta said

He said the number of cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat could go up as results of 80 more samples were awaited.

Contact tracing had started and areas within three km of the localities were being sanitised, an official release said.

10 Indonesians staying since Jan

In a related incident, 10 Indonesians with an alleged link with Tablighi Jamaat event were found to be staying in the Shaheed Nagar area since January. “Their samples have been sent for testing and they have been placed under quarantine,” the CMO said.

The police have booked 15 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for giving shelter to the foreigners without informing the administration, Kalanidih Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, told reporters.

