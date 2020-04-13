Coronavirus | Man dies, 22 new cases detected in Indore

A 42-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Indore on Monday even as 22 new cases were detected in the city, said Pravin Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.

“The overall count in the city has climbed to 328. And with the man’s death, 33 persons have succumbed to the disease in the city so far,” said Dr. Jadia.

The good news, he added, was that 35 patients in Indore had been discharged.

In a bid to detect more cases, Dr. Jadia said the government was conducting surveys in containment areas of the city. “Our ASHA, anganwadi workers and teachers have surveyed 16,000 persons so far.” Of those surveyed, 250 persons were found with cough, cold and fever, of which 27 had normal symptoms and were given medicines.

The district administration was bracing for more number of cases as reports of 1,042 samples sent to New Delhi for testing were awaited. “There is a possibility that many of them will turn positive as they are samples of contacts of patients,” he said.

To accommodate more patients, he said, more hospitals had been acquired. “The administration is ready to deal with any kind of situation,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 584 cases and 45 deaths owing to the illness. As of April 13, Indore has reported a case fatality rate of 10%, the highest for any city in the country.