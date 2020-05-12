Coronavirus | Maharashtra tally past 24,000

Maharashtra recorded 1,026 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its COVID-19 tally to 24,427. The State also recorded 53 deaths, a highest jump in a single day, pushing the death toll to 921. The same number of deaths were recorded on April 10 as well.

Of the 53 deaths, the highest number of 28 was recorded in Mumbai, followed by six in Panvel, two in Thane, six in Pune, five in Jalgaon, three in Solapur and one each in Raigad, Aurangabad and Akola.

State Health officials said that 29 patients who succumbed were men and 24 were women. Of these, 35 had several co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

The overall Mumbai Metropolitan Region has emerged as the most concerning zone, with a majority of cases and deaths reported from here.

While Mumbai remains a hotspot within the MMR region, Thane has recorded 1,144 cases and 14 deaths so far.

Navi Mumbai had recorded 955 cases and four deaths, the Kalyan Dombivali region has recorded 384 cases and three deaths, while Mira Bhayandar has recorded 243 cases and two deaths. Nearly 18,000 cases have been recorded from the MMR, with the highest number of 14,947 cases reported from Mumbai. The region has recorded over 600 deaths, the highest number of 556 deaths being from Mumbai alone.

The State has carried out over 2.21 lakh tests till date. Currently, 2.81 lakh people are under home quarantine in Maharashtra and 15,627 people are under institutional quarantine. On Tuesday, 339 patients were discharged after recovery and, till date, nearly 5,125 patients have been discharged.

Online OPD

On Tuesday, the State also launched an online OPD service called e-Sanjeevani for patients who want to seek medical advice online.

The joint venture between the Centre and the State will offer free consultations between 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Started as a pilot in a few districts, the online OPD, which allowed video and chat consultations, can now be accessed from across the State. So far, 400 patients have benefited.