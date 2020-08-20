Coronavirus | Maharashtra records highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day case jump on Wednesday. With 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, the State’s the total case tally has risen to 6,28,642 of whom 1,60,413 are active cases.

This is the first time the State has recorded over 13,000 cases in a single day. The earlier highest spike was 12,822 cases reported on August 8.

The 346 new fatalities pushed the total deaths to 21,033. The State’s recovery rate is 71.09%. With 9,011 patients discharged on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries till date has now reached 4,46,881.

“Of a total 33,37,848 laboratory samples tested thus far, 6,28,642 (18.83%) have been positive. Nearly 73,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate, he said, had marginally reduced to 3.35%.

Pune reported a huge spike of more than 2,700 fresh cases to take its total case tally to 1,37,601, while 86 deaths pushed its total death toll to 3,422. The Pune district administration said that the number of active cases was just over 27,200 with the district’s recovery rate standing at 76.50%.

Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases to take its total case tally to 1,31,542 of whom only 17,914 are active. Its 46 new fatalities saw the death toll climb to 7,268.