Other States

Coronavirus lockdown | Punjab to open liquor shops, barber shops in non-containment zones from June 1

A liquor shop in Mohali, Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown. File

A liquor shop in Mohali, Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Amarinder Singh has directed the health and transport departments to come out with detailed SOPs for permitted activities and movement in this phase of the lockdown, beginning June 1 till June 30, for the areas outside containment zones.

In line with the Central government’s guidelines for Unlock 1.0, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered the formulation of clearly defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening up of hotels-hospitality services, shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants for in-dining, from June 8, while announcing immediate opening up of shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas etc, from June 1 in the non-containment zones.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the health and transport departments to come out with detailed SOPs for permitted activities and movement in this phase of the lockdown, beginning June 1 till June 30, for the areas outside containment zones.

"In the containment zones, however, only essential activities shall be allowed and there shall be a strict perimeter control. Such zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Union health ministry. The district authorities would also identify buffer zones outside containment zones wherein restrictions as considered necessary, may be put in place, " said an official government statement.

It added that the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m., as per the Centre’s guidelines and district authorities have been directed to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC and ensure strict compliance.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 1:09:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-lockdown-punjab-to-open-liquor-shops-barber-shops-in-non-containment-zones-from-june-1/article31718486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY