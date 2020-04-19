Coronavirus lockdown | Provide job opportunities to migrants,Yogi tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to form a committee to provide employment opportunities to 5 lakh migrant workers who have returned to the State in the past 45 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s mandate will be to provide the migrant workers employment opportunities at the local level, which will strengthen rural economy, a government spokesperson said.

The committee will be headed by the Commissioner, Agricultural Production, and will include the Principal Secretaries of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Skill Development Departments.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring employment generation under the One District One Product Programme aimed at encouraging indigenous and specialised products and crafts, organise job fairs and help small entrepreneurs avail themselves of loans on easy conditions, the government said.

The committee will explore employment opportunities in micro, small and medium enterprises.

Mr. Adityanath also instructed the district magistrates to ensure home quarantine of the 8,000 students who were brought back from Kota after they were stranded in the Rajasthan city.

He asked the district magistrates to go by the local circumstances and decide on the relaxation of the curbs for business activities from April 20. The 19 most-sensitive districts with 10 or more cases have been asked to be more vigilant. But the relaxations won’t apply to hotspots.