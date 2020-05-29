Coronavirus lockdown | Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations from June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations from June on Friday while claiming that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers.
She announced that religious places can open up from June 1 and allowed full attendance at public and private offices.
Ms. Banerjee, who has been criticising the railways for the past few days for ferrying a large number of migrant workers to the state without consulting her government, claimed that it is being done without following the norms of social distancing.
“Is the railways running Corona Express trains, instead of Shramik Special trains?” she asked and wondered why more trains are not being run for the migrant workers returning from other states.
